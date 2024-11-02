7 Maine Black Bears Shutout Merrimack 5-0

Everything was clicking for the Maine Men's Ice Hockey Team on Friday night, November 1st as they shutout Merrimack 5-0.

The Black Bears went 2-3 on the powerplay, and outshot Merrimack 33-15 on the night.

It didn't take Maine long to score, in fact just 1:10 as Josh Nadeau scored his 1st goal of the season, assisted by Brandon Holt and Bradon Chabrier.

Then, with 5:23 left in the 1st Period, the Black Bears made it 2-0 with a goal by Harrison Scott, assisted by Thomas Freel and Jack Dalton.

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period, with 10:17 gone, Lynden Breen scored, assisted by Holt and Charlie Russell.

Just 2:48 later, Maine made it 3-0 with their 1st power play goal of the night. Thomas Freel scored, assisted by Charlie Russell and Harrison Scott.

The final goal came with 22 seconds gone in the 3rd Period, another power play goal, as Charlie Russell scored assisted by Taylor Makar and Harrison Scott.

Albin Boija was in goal, picking up the shutout win, turning away 15 shots.

Merrimack is now 1-4-1 overall and 0-2-1 in Hockey East. The Black Bears improve to 5-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in Hockey East. The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series on Saturday night, November 2nd. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. If you can't be at The Alfond be sure to tune in to 92.9 The Ticket for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 7 p.m. with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

