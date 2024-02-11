7 Maine Hockey Falls to #10 Providence 4-3 in OT

The #7 Maine Hockey Team fell to the #10 Providence Friars 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night, February 10th in front of a sold-out Alfond Arena. The loss was Maine's 1st home loss in the 2023-24 season.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with just 12.7 seconds left to go in the 1st Period on a power play. Josh Nadeau scored, assisted by Bradly Nadeau and Ben Poisson.

The Friars evened the score with 5:18 gone in the 2nd Period on a goal by Jamie Engelbert, assisted by Cam McDonald and Clint Levens.

Maine made it 2-1 on another late score in the 2nd Period, with 35.5 seconds left, it was another power play goal! This time Ben Poisson scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Bradly Nadeau.

Providence tied the score midway thru the 3rd Period (9:54), on a power play goal by Graham Gamach assisted by Hudson Malinoski

The Black Bears scored their 3rd power play goal of the night with 8:59 left to play in the 3rd Period. This time it was Brandon Chabrier with the goal, assisted by Harrison Scott and Bradly Nadeau.

The Friars tied the score at 3-3 with 4:33 left in the game. Hudson Malinoski scored, assisted by Gullaume Richard and Riley Duran.

Going into overtime the Friars were on the power play, and it took just 23 seconds for Providence to find the back of the net. with Guillaume scoring, assisted by Nick Poisson and Malinoski.

Maine was 3-7 on the power play while Providence was 2-9.

Providence outshot Maine 32-25.

Albin Boija starting both games in net for Maine this weekend had 28 saves, while Philip Svedeback had 22 saves for Providence.

Providence is now 16-9-2 overall and 9-6-2 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 18-6-2 overall and 10-5-1 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears travel to UNH next weekend on Friday and Saturday, February 16th and 17th, with the puck dropping at 6:30 p.m. Because of the Maine High School Basketball Tournaments, the Hockey games are moving from 92.9 The Ticket to WWMJ 95.7 FM February 16-17 and February 23-24. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahaney for the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.