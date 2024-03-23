7 Maine Hockey Falls to #2 Boston University 4-1 in Hockey East Semifinals

The #7 Maine Black Bears fell to #2 Boston University 4-1 in the Hockey East Semifinals at the Boston Garden on Friday night. BU scored 2 of their goals on powerplays and the final goal was an empty-netter as Maine had pulled their goalie for an extra skater.

Photo Seth McLain Photo Seth McLain loading...

It was Maine's 1st appearance in the Hockey East semifinals since the 2011-12 season

Maine outshot Boston University 33-18. The Black Bears were 1-3 on the powerplay while BU was 2-3.

BU scored with 8:59 gone in the 1st Period, to make it 1-0. Ryan Greene scored, assisted by Quinn Hutson.

It was 2-0 with 9:21 gone in the 2nd Period when the Terriers scored on a powerplay, when Lane Hutson scored, assisted by Macklin Celebrini and Quinn Hutson.

The 2nd Period ended with BU up 2-0.

But, the Terriers scored on again, with 9:17 left in the game, to make it 3-1. Ryan Greene scored, assisted by Celebrini and Shane Lachance.

With a little over 4 minutes remaining Maine Coach Bill Barr pulled goalie Albin Boija in favor of an extra skater. Maine kept the pressure on, outshooting BU 13-6 in the final Period, but BU was finally able to score the empty-netter with 17.6 seconds left in the game

BU is now 26-8-2 and will play #1 Boston College on Saturday night, March 23rd for the Hockey East Championship.

Maine is 23-11-2 and will wait to find out where they will play in the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show takes place on Sunday, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Check back Sunday night and we will have that information right here on the website.