#7 Maine Hockey Falls to #2 Boston University 4-1 in Hockey East Semifinals
The #7 Maine Black Bears fell to #2 Boston University 4-1 in the Hockey East Semifinals at the Boston Garden on Friday night. BU scored 2 of their goals on powerplays and the final goal was an empty-netter as Maine had pulled their goalie for an extra skater.
It was Maine's 1st appearance in the Hockey East semifinals since the 2011-12 season
Maine outshot Boston University 33-18. The Black Bears were 1-3 on the powerplay while BU was 2-3.
BU scored with 8:59 gone in the 1st Period, to make it 1-0. Ryan Greene scored, assisted by Quinn Hutson.
It was 2-0 with 9:21 gone in the 2nd Period when the Terriers scored on a powerplay, when Lane Hutson scored, assisted by Macklin Celebrini and Quinn Hutson.
The 2nd Period ended with BU up 2-0.
But, the Terriers scored on again, with 9:17 left in the game, to make it 3-1. Ryan Greene scored, assisted by Celebrini and Shane Lachance.
With a little over 4 minutes remaining Maine Coach Bill Barr pulled goalie Albin Boija in favor of an extra skater. Maine kept the pressure on, outshooting BU 13-6 in the final Period, but BU was finally able to score the empty-netter with 17.6 seconds left in the game
BU is now 26-8-2 and will play #1 Boston College on Saturday night, March 23rd for the Hockey East Championship.
Maine is 23-11-2 and will wait to find out where they will play in the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show takes place on Sunday, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Check back Sunday night and we will have that information right here on the website.