7 Maine Hockey Skates Past #10 Providence 2-1

The #7 Maine Hockey Team skated past #10 Providence 2-1 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Alfond, celebrating Bananas 110th birthday!

And Maine Hockey passed out 5000 white shirts to create a white-out at The Alfond

Jon Shield Jon Shields loading...

The Black Bears and the Friars skated to a scoreless tie at the end of the 1st Period. In the 2nd Period Maine's power play resulted in the 1st goal of the game. Josh Nadeau scored with 4:49 gone, assisted by Bradly Nadeau and Ben Poisson.

Providence scored just 2:21 later, when Luke Krys scored, assisted by Craig Needham and Liam Valente.

Albin Boija was stellar in goal for Maine, turning away 27 shots including 11 shots in the 3rd Period to pick up the win

Philip Svedeback was in goal for the Friars and had 21 saves.

Providence outshot Maine 28-23

Maine was 1-3 on the power play while Providence was 0-4.

Maine is now 18-5-2 overall and 10-4-1 in Hockey East. Providence is 15-9-2 overall and 8-6-2 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams meet again on Saturday night, February 10th to conclude the weekend series at The Alfond. The puck drops at 7 p.m. If you can't be there, be sure to tune into 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame show with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney starting at 6:30 p.m.