7 Maine Sweeps #8 UMass Lowell Winning Saturday Night 2-1

The #7 Maine Black Bears swept #8 UMass Lowell, winning Saturday night 2-1, after winning Friday night's game 3-1 on the road in Massachusetts.

The Black Bears wasted no time scoring on Saturday night, as Nolan Renwick scored with just 1:54 gone in the 1st Period, assisted by Taylor Makar and Ross Mitton.

Maine then scored a power play goal with 9:07 gone in the 1st Period. Thomas Freel scored, his 9th of the season, and 8th on the power play, assisted by Brandon Holt and Harrison Scott. Freel's 8 power play goals ties him for the most in the nation.

The Black Bears led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

UMass Lowell drew within 1 goal, with 6:03 left in the 2nd Period, when Jacob MacDonald scored assisted by Chris Delaney and Owen Cole.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play while UMass Lowell was 0-3.

Maine outshot UMass Lowell 36-26.

Albin Boija had 25 saves for Maine while Beni Halasz had 34 saves for the Riverhawks.

UMass Lowell is now 12-6-2 overall and 5-5-1 in Hockey East.

Maine is now 15-4-2 overall and 7-2-2 in Hockey East. Maine returns home to The Alfond and will host UConn on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning each night at 6:30 p.m.