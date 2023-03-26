7 Northern Maine High Schoolers Named to Varsity Maine Indoor Track All-State Team

Congratulations to the 7 Northern Maine High School athletes who were named to the Varsity Maine Indoor Track All-State Team as published in the Maine Sunday Telegram on Sunday, March 26th.

There were 4 girls on the Girls Indoor Track All-State Team from Northern Maine including

Julia Bassi - Bangor. She won the Class A shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 8 inches.

Emma Burr - MCI. Burr won the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.88 seconds, and 200 meters with a time of 26.81 and finished 2nd in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.47

Anna Connors - Bangor. Connors won the 200 meter dash in the Class A State Meet with a time of 25.85 and finished 2nd in the 400 with a time of 58.87 and 3rd in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.40 seconds. She had the fastest time in the State in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.36 and the 400 with a time of 57.28 this winter

Natasha Monreal - Bucksport. She won the Class B State Championships in the Long Jump and Triple Jump for the 2nd year in a row. She jumped 17-1 in the Long Jump and 34-7.25 in the Triple Jump

There were 3 boys from Northern Maine named to the Boy's Indoor Track All-State Team

Billy Albertson - Skowhegan. Albertson won the Class A State Meet in the Long Jump with a jump of 21-11.75 and Triple Jump with a jump of 45-5. He finished 2nd in the New England Championships in the Long Jump with a jump of 22-7.5

Miles Burr - MDI . Burr won the 55 Meter Dash after setting a Class B State Record with a time of 6.47 in the Qualifying Race. He won the 200 with a State Record of 22.34 and was 2nd in the Triple Jump with a jump of 45-1.5. In the New England's Burr finished 2nd in the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.48 and 4th in the 300 meter dash with a time of 34.9. At the Nationals Burr's time of 21.83 in the 200 meter dash was the fastest in Maine State history.

Corbin Flewelling - Old Town. Flewelling won the Class B State Title in Long Jump with a jump on 21-8, the Triple Jump with a jump of 45-5.5 and High Jump with a jump of 6-2. He finished 5th in the New England's in the Long Jump with a jump of 21-11.25