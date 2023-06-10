8 Edward Little Moves to Class A North Finals with 6-3 Win Over #4 Messalonskee

The upset-minded #8 Edward Little Red Eddies continued their march to the Class A North finals after beating #4 Messalonskee Saturday morning, June 10th 6-3. "E.L' had already knocked off top-seeded Brewer 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

Edward Little took a early 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning and added a run in the 6th, and 2 runs in the 7th to lead 6-0 before withstanding Messalonskee's rally in the 7th where they scored 3 runs.

Brady Vincent picked up the win for Edward Little. He went 6.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out and walked 3. Owen Scott picked up the save, getting the final out, but allowing a walk and a hit.

Eli St. Laurent was 3-4 for Edward Little, driving in 2 runs. Kade Masselli, TJ Kramarz, Gage Ducharme and Caleb Albert singled for the Red Eddies.

For Messalonskee Aiden Rodgers started on the mound. He went 6.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, with just 2 being earned. He struck out 4. Denny Martin retired the final batter.

Garrett Card and Jack Hammond the 1-2 batters for Messalonskee were each 2-4 with a piar of singles. Denny Martin had a single, driving in 2 runs. Aiden Rodgers had a single.

Messalonskee's season comes to a close with a 12-6 record.

Edward Little, now 11-7, will play in the Class A North Regional Final on Wednesday, June 13th against the winner of the Bangor-Mt. Ararat semifinal.