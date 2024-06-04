8 Hermon Beats #9 Belfast 7-3 in Class B North Prelim Game

The #8 Hermon Hawks beat #9 Belfast Lions 7-3 in a Class B North Prelim Baseball game on Tuesday, June 4th.

Belfast scored twice in the top of the 1st inning, but Hermon scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th and 5th innings for the win.

Danny Fowler started on the mound for the Hawks and pitched 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter. Gavin Scripture pitched the 7th inning, walking 2 and striking out 1.

Maddox Kinney and Brayden Ladd each had 2 hits for the Hawks, with Ladd driving in 2 runs. Edgar Leclerc, Scripture, Tommy Meserve and Sam Hopkins each singled for Hermon.

Eli Veilleux took the loss for Belfast. In 4.0 innings he allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Gary Gale recorded 1 out while allowing 3 runs and 1 hit, walking 1 in the 5th inning. Curtis Littlefield allowed 3 hits and 1 run in 1.2 innings

Gary Gale and Ethan Abbott each had 2 hits for the Lions. Abbott and Curtis Littlefield each had a double for Belfast.

Belfast's season comes to an end with a 8-9 record.

Hermon will advance to play at #1 Ellsworth in the Quarterfinals.