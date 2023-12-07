8 Maine Beats Union Wednesday Night 3-1 on the Road

The #8 Maine Men's Hockey Team beat the Union Garnet Chargers 3-1 on the road on Wednesday night, December 6th. It was Maine's 3rd consecutive win.

Maine started the scoring off with 2:45 gone in the 1st period. Felix Trudeau scored, assisted by Ryan Hopkins.

Then with 6:19 left in the period Harrison Scott scored, unassisted.

That made the score 2-0.

That score remained the same through the end of the 2nd period and until 6:02 was gone in the 3rd period. Union's John Prokop scored on a power play, assisted by Brandon Buhr and Caden Villegas.

With time running out, Union pulled their goaltender in favor of an extra skater and the Black Bears made them pay! Josh Nadeau scored with 1:39 left in the game, assisted by Lynden Breen and Bradly Nadeau to make the final 3-1.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play, while Union was 1-5.

Victor Ostman had 22 saves in goal for the Black Bears. Kyle Chauvette had 21 saves for Union.

Union is now 7-7-0. Maine is now 9-3-1. The Black Bears will play Bentley University on Saturday, December 9th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Hear the pregame starting at 92.9 The Ticket starting at 6:30 p.m.