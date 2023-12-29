8 Maine Scores 3 Goals in 2nd to Beat #18 RIT 5-2

The #8 Maine Black Bears scored 3 goals in the 2nd Period, within 3:39 and went on to beat RIT 5-2 in the opening game of the Ledyard Classic at Dartmouth College on Saturday, December 29th. It was Maine's 1st game since December 9th.

Brandon Chabrier scored the 1st goal of the game for the Black Bears, with 3:06 gone in the 1st Period. He was assisted by Thomas Freel and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

RIT took advantage of a Maine turnover, with Carter Wilkie scoring unassisted with 1:34 gone in the 2nd Period.

Then Maine's offense took over!

With 5:17 gone in the 2nd Period, Bradly Nadeau scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau.

With 8:35 gone Harrison Scott scored, assisted by Donavan Villenueve-Houle and Sully Scholle.

Just 21 seconds later, Maine was up 4-1 on a goal by Felix Trudeau, assisted by Reid Pabich and Cole Hanson.

With 8:05 left in the 2nd Period, RIT scored on a power play, by Matthew Wilde, assisted by Cody Laskosky and Gianfranco Cassaro.

Finally Maine scored an empty netter by Bradly Nadeau, with 16.9 seconds left in the game, assisted by David Breazeale and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

RIT was 1-6 on the powerplay. Maine was 0-5, including not being able to convert on a 5 minute major int he 2nd Period.

Victor Ostman had 14 saves for Maine, while Tommy Scarfone had 33 saves for RIT.

Maine is now 11-3-1 and has won 5 games in-a-row.

Maine will face either Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m. or Lake Superior Sate at 4 p,m. in the Ledyard Classic Championship game on Saturday, December 30th.