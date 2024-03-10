9 Maine Beats #12 UMass 4-3 in Regular Season Final Game

The #9 Maine Black Bears beat the #12 UMass Minutemen 4-3 Saturday night in front of a loud, sold-out Alfond Arena to sweep the weekend series and give Maine their 22nd win of the season.

Maine took an early 2-0 lead on a pair of power play goals.

Then with 9:23 left in the 1st Period, Sully Scholle scored, assisted by Brandon Holt and Villeneuve-Houle.

But UMass would score just 48 seconds later, to make the score 2-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

Then UMass struck twice within 2:05 in the 2nd Period to take a 3-2 lead. They scored on a power play with 4:15 gone, and then scored again with 6:20 gone

But, Maine answered to tie the score at 3-3. Josh Nadeau scored with 8:38 left in the 2nd Period, assisted by Bradly Nadeau and Nolan Renwick.

UMass outshot Maine 37-28 Albin Boija had 34 saves on the night, including 13 in the 2nd Period and 16 in the 3rd Period.

UMass finishes the regular season with a 19-12-3 record and 12-10-2 in Hockey East.

Maine finishes the regular season with a 22-10-2 record and 14-9-1 in Hockey East.

Maine will host a Hockey East Quarterfinal on Saturday, March 16th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 hosted by Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.