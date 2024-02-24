9 Maine Hockey Beats Northeastern 5-1

After being swept by the University of New Hampshire February 16-17, the Maine Hockey Team returned to the Alfond and their winning ways, beating Northeastern 5-1 on Friday night, February 23rd.

Maine scored 2 goals less than 1:30 apart in the 1st Period to take a 2-0 ;lead.

With 6:10 gone, Bradly Nadeau scored, assisted by Josh Nadeau and Lynden Breen. That goal gave both Bradly and Josh Nadeau 15 goals each for the season.

Then with 7:31 gone, Sully Scholle scored, assisted by Harrison Scott and Thomas Freel.

Halfway through the 2nd Period, at the 11:51 mark, the Huskies scored to make the score 2-1. Cam Lund scored assisted by Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Nolan Hayes.

Maine answered 4 minutes later. With 4:09 left in the 2nd Period Lynden Breen scored assisted by Bradly Nadeau and David Breazele, to make it 3-1. The goal was Breen's 40th career goal, to go along with 40 assists!

With 5:06 gone in the 3rd Period, the Black Bears made it 4-1. Bradly Nadeau scored his 2nd goal of the night, assisted by Josh Nadeau, his 2nd assist of the night.

The final goal came with 9:33 left in the game, when Parker Lindauer scored, his 1st career goal, assisted by Nolan Renwick and Nicholas Niemo.

Both teams were 0-2 on the power play.

Maine outshot Northeastern 35-33.

Albin Boija was in net for the Black Bears and turned away 32 shots. Cameron Whitehead was in goal for Northeastern and had 30 saves.

Maine and Northeastern will play Saturday night to conclude the weekend series. The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can hear the game and the pregame starting at 6:30 with Jon Shields on I-95, 95.7. This weekend's games, and next weekend's games, against Vermont have been moved from 92.9 The Ticket, to 95.7, I-95 because of the 2024 High School Basketball Tournament.

The University of Maine announced that the Friday, March 8th game against UMass, has been moved from a 7 p.m. puck drop to an 8 p.m. start.