9 Maine Men’s Hockey Falls to #8 BU 3-2

The #9 Maine Men's Hockey Team fell to #8 Boston University 3-2 as the Terriers scored 3 power play goals on Friday night, November 17th in Boston.

Maine scored 1st before fans had sat down in their seats, scoring with just 14 seconds gone in the game. Thomas Freel scored, assisted by Harrison Scott and Luke Antonacci.

But BU tied it, 1:41 later, as Macklin Celebrini scored on the power play, assisted by Lane Hutson and Ryan Greene. Lynden Breen had been whistled for hooking.

The score was 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period, the Terriers scored on another power play with 5:09 gone. Davide Breazeale was called for tripping and sent to the penalty box. Ryan Greene scored, assisted by Shane Lachance and Quinn Hutson.

Maine was then assessed a bench minor for too many players on the ice at 5:57 in the 2nd Period. The Black Bears nearly killed off the penalty, but BU scored with just 2 seconds left on the penalty. Tom Willander scored, assisted by Jack Hughes and Jeremy Wilmer.

BU led 3-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine got 1 goal back in the 3rd Period. Thomas Freel scored his 2nd of the night, this time on the power play with 9:02 gone. He was assisted by the Nadeau Brothers, Josh and Bradly.

Maine pulled Victor Ostman for the extra skater for the final 1:06 but were unable to find the equalizer.

Boston University was 3-5 on the powerplay, while Maine was 1-3.

Maine outshot BU 31-29

Victor Ostman had 26 saves for the Black Bears, with 11 in the 1st period and 13 in the 2nd period. Mathieu Caron had 29 saves for BU. including 11 in the 2nd period and 9 in the 1st and 3rd periods.

BU is now 7-3-1 overall, and 4-1-1 in Hockey East. Maine is 6-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in Hockey East.

The 2 teams will meet Saturday night, November 18th with the puck dropping at 6 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.