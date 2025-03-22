A Hero’s Welcome for the Hockey East Champions [PHOTOS]

The Maine Black Bears were welcomed back to Campus on Saturday afternoon, complete with a police and fire escort as they were greeted by throngs of fans lining the highway, roads and in front of the Alfond!

Check out the photos!

Maine who won their 1st Hockey East Championship since 2004, beating UConn 5-2 on Friday night will wait to learn it's NCAA Tournament seeding and where and when they will play. The selection show will take place on Saturday, March 23rd at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.