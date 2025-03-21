Maine Beats UConn 5-2 for Hockey East Championship [VIDEO]

Dale Jellison

The Maine Black Bears won their 6th Hockey East Championship, and 1st since 2004, on Friday night, March 21st, beating UConn 5-2.

Maine took a 2-0 lead at the end of the 1st Period. Lynden Breen scored for Maine with 7:13 left to play, assisted by Josh Nadeau.

With 3:31 left, Josh Nadeau scored on a power play, assisted by Albin Boija.

Maine made it 3-0 in the 2nd Period. Harrison Scott scored, assisted by David Breazeale.

With 3:11 gone in the 3rd Period, the Huskies scored to make it 3-1, but Taylor Makar scored with 9:21 gone to make it 4-1, Black Bears. Makar's goal was assisted by Nolan Renwick and Breazeale.

With 5:19 left, UConn scored again to make it 4-2, but with 1:25 left, Makar scored an empty-netter to seal the deal for Maine. Makar's 2nd goal of the game was assisted by Charlie Russell and Nolan Renwick.

Maine was outshot 29-24.

Albin Boija had 27 saves for Maine.

Selected to the 2025 Steve Nazro All-Tournament Team were

  • Albin Boija - Goal, Maine
  • Luke Antonacci - Defense, Maine
  • David Breazeale, - Defeense, Maine
  • Joey Mudowney - Forward, UConn
  • Owen Fowler - Forward, Maine
  • Harrison Scott - Forward, Maine

Boija was selected as the William Flynn Tournament MVP.

Maine, now 24-7-6, will wait to learn it's NCAA Tournament seeding and where and when they will play. The selection show will take place on Saturday, March 22nd at 3 p.m. on ESPNU

