A New UMaine Mandate, And 8 Conference Awards For Husson

The UMaine women’s hockey team plays at the Alfond Arena this weekend in Orono as the Bears take on Saint Anslem in the first home game at the Alfond since March of 2020. It’s the first indoor event on campus since the pandemic began and the University is requiring face coverings for anyone attending a UMaine sporting event inside.

• All students, staff, faculty, and visitors regardless of vaccination status

• Effective through October 31st, could be extended beyond that date

• Recommending, but not requiring the wearing of masks at outdoor events

• There are exceptions to the indoor masking requirement

o When a person is alone in an office or other room with a closed door

o When eating or drinking in a space where eating or drinking is permitted

o When a medical accommodation has been granted by appropriate University of Maine System officials

o In other special circumstances as may be determined by campus leadership

Men’s hockey home vs Quinnipiac Saturday, but that is a “closed exhibition”

• October 22/23 Friday and Saturday Maine home vs. Sacred Heart

Maine Women’s hockey home vs. Saint Anslem Saturday at 3pm

• October 15th (Friday) vs. UConn

• October 16th (Saturday) vs. Northeastern

Husson University Headlines –

Eight more conference weekly awards are heading to Husson University athletes.

• Women’s Soccer Player Natalie Aviolla is the NAC Player and Rookie of the week after scoring 4 goals and the Eagles going 2-0 this past weekend

• Women’s Soccer Player Mackenzie Lambert is the NAC Defender of the week, 2 shutouts for the Eagles, and she tallied two goal from the back

• Golfer Cade Charron is the co-player of the week

• Husson women’s tennis has the NAC player and rookie of the week in Nicci Munroe and Lexi Thompson respectively

• And Junior Linebacker Tucker Buzzell of the Eagles football team is the Commonwealth Coast Conference defensive player of the week, he had a career high 14 tackles Saturday

• Kailey Hackett is the New England Collegiate Conference Field Hockey rookie of the week, she had the overtime game winning goal for the Eagles Saturday to seal their first win of the year