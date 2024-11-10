America East Champions! [PHOTOS]

The Maine Soccer Team are the America East Champions for the 2nd year in-a-row, after beating UNH at Maine on Sunday afternoon, November 10th 3-0.

Jordane Pinnete scored her 6th goal of the season with just 3 minutes gone, to put Maine up 1-0.

With 11:12 gone in the 1st Half, it was 2-0 when Abby Kraemer scored her 7th goal, assisted by Kayla Kraemer and Lara Kirkby.

The final goal came with 22:05 in the game, on a rocket by Lara Kirkby. It was her 5th goal of the season, and she was assisted by Abby Kraemer and Victoria Dungy.

Maine played short-handed, with 10 players for the final 10:28 after Rebecca Grisdale picked up her 2nd yellow card of the game, resulting in a red card.

UNH outshot Maine 12-9, but the shots-on-goal were even at 5-5.

Grace Wilson was in goal for Maine. They had 5 saves.

Maine is now 13-1-3 on the season, and 7-0-1 in America East. New Hampshire finishes the season at 12-4-1 overall and 6-2-0 in America East.

Maine will find out who they will play in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, November 11th at 4 p.m.

Check out photos from the game and the post-game celebration!