The Maine Men's Basketball Team dropped a hard-fought contest with the Rhode Island Rams 71-65 on Tuesday, November 10th in Rhode Island.

Maine led 28-23 at the Half, but was outscored 48-37 in the 2nd Half.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double figures. DeAndre Williams and Darius Lopes each finished with 13 points, while Ayden Evans had 10 points.

Maine shot 45.5 percent from the field. They were 7-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 18-26 from the free throw line.

Rhode Island had 5 players in double figures led by Dylan Williamson with 18 points.

The Rams shot 35.7 percent from the field. They were 9-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and 22-28 from the free throw line.

Rhode Island outrebounded Maine 38-30. URI won the turnover battle, turning the ball over 12 times while Maine turned the ball over 18 times.

Rhode Island improves to 3-0. Maine is 1-3. The Black Bears return home to The Pit on Saturday afternoon, November 14th when they will host the Drexel Dragons. The game tips off at 1 p.m.