The Maine Women's Basketball Team has started the 2026-27 season 2-0, the best start since 2020 with a 87-62 win over the Merrimack Warriors in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, November 7th.

Sean McGurie/Merrimack Athletics Sean McGurie/Merrimack Athletics

Maine never trailed and led 22-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-30 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 66-47 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine had 5 players in double figures. Maddie Fitzpatrick led the team with 19 points, and just missed a double-double with 9 rebounds. Both Lizzy Gruber and Bailey Breen had 15 points. Lala Woods had 13 points and Kaliyah Sain had 10 points.

Maine shot 49.3 percent from the field and were 12-30 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were 9-12 from the free throw line.

Merrimack was led by Claudia Crespo Sanchez with 19 points. Jamie Kent finished with a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors shot 45.5 percent from the field and were 6-25 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were just 6-14 from the free throw line.

Maine had a slight advantage in rebounding 35-34. The Black Bears turned the ball over just 9 times, forcing 19 Merrimack turnovers.

Merrimack is now 0-3 while Maine improves to 2-0. The Black Bears return home to host the Oregon Ducks on Friday, November 13th at 7 p.m.