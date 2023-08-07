American Legion North Announces 2023 Season Awards
The Coaches from the American Legion North Division have rekindled a tradition of voting on awards, honoring the player's accomplishments for the 2023 season.
They hope to continue this going forward. Congratulations to all!
All North 1st Team
- Matt Holmes - C&L Aviation Comrades - Player of the Year
- Craig Burnett - Trenton Acadians - Pitcher of the Year
- Kaysen Wildman - Hampden Riverdogs - Pitcher
- Jason Libby - Old Town/Orono Twins - Pitcher
- Jack Schuck - C&L Aviation Comrades - Catcher
- Dan England - Hermon - Second Base
- Peter Keblinsky - Trenton Acadians - Shortstop
- Geo Socolow - C&L Aviation Comrades - Third Base
- Jack Mason - Old Town/Orono Twins - Utility
- Hunter Curtis - Trenton Acadians - Outfield
- Gabe Gifford - Old Town/Orono Twins - Outfield
- Aiden Hulsey - Hampden Riverdogs - Outfield
All North 2nd Team
- Chad Willis - Hermon - Pitcher
- Wyatt Stevens - C&L Aviation Comrades - Pitcher
- Bodie Bishop - Hampden Riverdogs - Pitcher
- Brendan Mahaney - Old Town/Orono Twins - First Base
- Ethan Sproul - C&L Aviation Comrades - Shortstop
- Dan Fowler - Hermon - Catcher
- David Baugh - Trenton Acadians - Third Base
- Mason Hopkins - Hermon - Shortstop
- Jack Earl - C&L Aviation Comrades - Third Base
- Garrett MacLeod - Hampden Riverdogs - Utility
- Dawson Curtis - Trenton Acadians - Outfield
- Collin Peckham - Hampden Riverdogs - Outfield
- Connor Sides - Sebasticook - Outfield
All North Honorable Mention
- John Davis - Sebasticook
- Mike Scharf - Sebasticook
- Kam Hale - Hampden Riverdogs
- Andrew Cote - Hampden Riverdogs
- Rogan Lord - Hampden Riverdogs
- Anthony Crisafulli - Hermon
- Caleb Robbins - Old Town/Orono Twins
- Gavin Glanville-True - C&L Aviation Comrades
- Landen Parizo - C&L Aviation Comrades
- Brett Bragdon - Trenton Acadians
