American Legion North Announces 2023 Season Awards

The Coaches from the American Legion North Division have rekindled a tradition of voting on awards, honoring the player's accomplishments for the 2023 season.

They hope to continue this going forward. Congratulations to all!

All North 1st Team

  • Matt Holmes - C&L Aviation Comrades - Player of the Year
  • Craig Burnett - Trenton Acadians - Pitcher of the Year
  • Kaysen Wildman - Hampden Riverdogs - Pitcher
  • Jason Libby - Old Town/Orono Twins - Pitcher
  • Jack Schuck - C&L Aviation Comrades - Catcher
  • Dan England - Hermon - Second Base
  • Peter Keblinsky - Trenton Acadians - Shortstop
  • Geo Socolow - C&L Aviation Comrades - Third Base
  • Jack Mason - Old Town/Orono Twins - Utility
  • Hunter Curtis - Trenton Acadians - Outfield
  • Gabe Gifford - Old Town/Orono Twins - Outfield
  • Aiden Hulsey - Hampden Riverdogs - Outfield

All North 2nd Team

  • Chad Willis - Hermon - Pitcher
  • Wyatt Stevens - C&L Aviation Comrades - Pitcher
  • Bodie Bishop - Hampden Riverdogs - Pitcher
  • Brendan Mahaney - Old Town/Orono Twins - First Base
  • Ethan Sproul - C&L Aviation Comrades - Shortstop
  • Dan Fowler - Hermon - Catcher
  • David Baugh - Trenton Acadians - Third Base
  • Mason Hopkins - Hermon - Shortstop
  • Jack Earl - C&L Aviation Comrades - Third Base
  • Garrett MacLeod - Hampden Riverdogs - Utility
  • Dawson Curtis - Trenton Acadians - Outfield
  • Collin Peckham - Hampden Riverdogs - Outfield
  • Connor Sides - Sebasticook - Outfield

All North Honorable Mention

  • John Davis - Sebasticook
  • Mike Scharf - Sebasticook
  • Kam Hale - Hampden Riverdogs
  • Andrew Cote - Hampden Riverdogs
  • Rogan Lord - Hampden Riverdogs
  • Anthony Crisafulli - Hermon
  • Caleb Robbins - Old Town/Orono Twins
  • Gavin Glanville-True - C&L Aviation Comrades
  • Landen Parizo - C&L Aviation Comrades
  • Brett Bragdon - Trenton Acadians
