American Legion North Announces 2023 Season Awards

The Coaches from the American Legion North Division have rekindled a tradition of voting on awards, honoring the player's accomplishments for the 2023 season.

They hope to continue this going forward. Congratulations to all!

All North 1st Team

Matt Holmes - C&L Aviation Comrades - Player of the Year

Craig Burnett - Trenton Acadians - Pitcher of the Year

Kaysen Wildman - Hampden Riverdogs - Pitcher

Jason Libby - Old Town/Orono Twins - Pitcher

Jack Schuck - C&L Aviation Comrades - Catcher

Dan England - Hermon - Second Base

Peter Keblinsky - Trenton Acadians - Shortstop

Geo Socolow - C&L Aviation Comrades - Third Base

Jack Mason - Old Town/Orono Twins - Utility

Hunter Curtis - Trenton Acadians - Outfield

Gabe Gifford - Old Town/Orono Twins - Outfield

Aiden Hulsey - Hampden Riverdogs - Outfield

All North 2nd Team

Chad Willis - Hermon - Pitcher

Wyatt Stevens - C&L Aviation Comrades - Pitcher

Bodie Bishop - Hampden Riverdogs - Pitcher

Brendan Mahaney - Old Town/Orono Twins - First Base

Ethan Sproul - C&L Aviation Comrades - Shortstop

Dan Fowler - Hermon - Catcher

David Baugh - Trenton Acadians - Third Base

Mason Hopkins - Hermon - Shortstop

Jack Earl - C&L Aviation Comrades - Third Base

Garrett MacLeod - Hampden Riverdogs - Utility

Dawson Curtis - Trenton Acadians - Outfield

Collin Peckham - Hampden Riverdogs - Outfield

Connor Sides - Sebasticook - Outfield

All North Honorable Mention

John Davis - Sebasticook

Mike Scharf - Sebasticook

Kam Hale - Hampden Riverdogs

Andrew Cote - Hampden Riverdogs

Rogan Lord - Hampden Riverdogs

Anthony Crisafulli - Hermon

Caleb Robbins - Old Town/Orono Twins

Gavin Glanville-True - C&L Aviation Comrades

Landen Parizo - C&L Aviation Comrades

Brett Bragdon - Trenton Acadians

Get our free mobile app