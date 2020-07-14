An Open Conversation About College Football With Emory Hunt

Emory Hunt of Football Game Plan joined The Morning Line to talk about what is going on in college football around the country.

Emory was very open and honest in his answers about what the chances are of NCAA football being played this year when he said "Are you saying college football players are employees? Because that would be the conversation, because if they're students just like everybody else they can't come back to campus."

Hunt did provide alternative solutions in case the season, and interstate travel can't and doesn't happen this season.

Listen back to a great conversation here.