Another COVID Shutdown Impacts Sports

Old Town high school is going to remote learning for the remainder of this week, and that puts the Coyotes fall sports teams on hiatus.

• School is remote today and tomorrow

• Sports is paused until further notice

• Girls soccer was supposed to play Presque Isle Saturday, but because Presque Isle is remote, that game was already going to be postponed until a later date

• Next game schedule for Old Town is Monday (Girls soccer against John Bapst)

To read the update from Old Town High School visit this link.

The organizers of the MDI Marathon announced earlier this week they are cancelling this year’s race which was scheduled for October 17th.

• Organizers cited the rise in COIVID-19 cases and the already strained medical and emergency services community which made the organizers uncertain if they could safely hold the race

• 2nd year in a row the marathon has been cancelled

• 2022 race is planned for Sunday October 16th

The Maine Marathon in Portland is Sunday October 3rd and they are still planning to run in person after doing a virtual race last year.

• They are offering a virtual option

• Registration is open and as of now there is no requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test