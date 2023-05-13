Bangor 1-Hits Old Town Wins 5-0

Matt Holmes threw a 1-hitter as the Bangor Rams defeated the Old Town Coyotes 5-0 in Old Town on Friday, May 12th.

Holmes struck out 9 and walked 3.

Old Town's lone hit came in the bottom of the 1st off of the bat of Gabe Gifford.

Kyle Johnson hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 5th inning for the Rams. He also drove in a run, via a walk, finishing with 3 RBIs in the game. Geo Socolow had a double. Jack Schuck, Wyatt Stevens, and Scott Socobasin each singled for Bangor.

Owen Rand started on the mound for the Coyotes. He went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1 and walking 5. Ben Dickey followed, going 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, walking 1. James Dumond pitched the final 2 innings, walking and striking out 3, while holding Bangor hitless.

Bangor is now 5-4. They host Brewer on Monday, May 15th at 7 p.m.

Old Town is 7-2. They play at Hermon against the Hawks on Tuesday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.