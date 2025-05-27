The Bangor Rams 2-hit the Hermon Hawks, shutting out Hermon 8-0, on Tuesday, May 27th in Hermon.

Cayden Karam started on the mound for Bangor and went 5.0 innings, picking up the win. He allowed just 1 hit, striking out 8 and walking 2. Lucas Rutherford came on in relief, pitching the final 2.0 innings, allowing just 1 hit, and striking out 2.

Max Hopkins started for the Hawks, and went 3.0 innings, in a losing effort. He allowed 7 hits and 5 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Edgar Leclerc came on in relief, pitching the final 4.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 7 and walked 3.

Brayden Ladd and Colby Williams each singled for Hermon.

Kyle Johnson was 2-3 with a triple and run batted in for Bangor. Karam helped himself at the plate with 2 singles, and drove in a run. Teddy Stephenson was 2-3. Scptt Sockabasin, Owen Glanville-True and Jacoby Harvey singled for Bangor.

Bangor had 7 stolen bases. Stephenson had 2 steals and Gavin Glanville-True, Harvey, Johnson, Owen Glanville-True and Zach Cota each stole 1 bag.

Bangor is now 10-4. They will host Brunswick on Friday, May 30th at 4:30

Hermon is now 8-6. They will host John Bapst on Saturday, May 31st at 12 noon.

