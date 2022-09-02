Bangor and Brewer renew gridiron rivalry on Ticket TV

Friday night lights return to Ticket TV tonight as the Bangor Rams host the Brewer Witches in a rivalry showdown at Cameron Stadium.

For the third-straight season, the Rams and Witches meet on opening night. In the 2019 contest, Brewer raced out to a 21-7 first quarter lead but Bangor ultimately stormed back for a 42-21 win. Last year's game saw the Rams cruise to a 54-13 win at Brewer's Doyle Field.

The Rams are coming off their strongest season in several years after going 7-2 in the 2021 regular season, good for a fourth place finish in the Class A North standings. Bangor fell to Scarborough, 40-14, in the first round of the playoffs, but the seven wins matched the total number of wins the program had in the previous five seasons.

It will be a new-look Rams squad this season, however, after losing 28 players from last year's team to graduation. Bangor's roster this fall includes 22 freshman on the team.

The Witches went 1-7 a season ago and lost to Cony, 41-6, in the North quarterfinals. Unlike Bangor, though, Brewer returns many of its starters from last year and added transfer Jaxon Gross from Bucksport. The Witches appear primed for a run at the postseason, something that the program is no stranger to, having played in the regional final as recently as 2015 and 2016.

Tonight will be the 110th meeting all-time between the two programs. The series edge favors Bangor 75-26-8.

Coverage of tonight's contest will begin tonight on Ticket TV (available on desktop, mobile and via The Ticket App) at 6:45 p.m. The kickoff will follow at 7pm, with Jim Churchill and Ernie Clark on the call.