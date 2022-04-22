Bangor Baseball Beat Lewiston 6-1

The Bangor Rams improved to 2-0 on the season after beating the Lewiston Blue Devils 6-1 Friday morning at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Bangor scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th innings.

Max Clark went 6 innings for Bangor, throwing 95 pitches. He allowed 6 hits and 1 run. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Matt Holmes followed with 1 inning in relief, striking out 1 batter and not allowing a hit or walk. He threw 13 pitches.

Colton Trisch who led off and was the designated hitter was 2-3 for Bangor, with a triple. He drove in 2 runs and scored once.

Matt Holmes had a triple and drove in a run, going 1-2.

Ryan Howard, Brayden Caron and Brady Hand each singled for the Rams, who had 6 hits.

Murphy started on the mound for Lewiston and went 4.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 11 and walked 6. Caron pitched the final 1.1 innings and struck out 2, without allowing a run or hit.

Caron and Murphy each had a double for the Blue Devils. Bossie, Dymkoski, Cox an Andrea each had a single for Lewiston.

Bangor is now 2-0. The Rams will travel to Hampden on Monday April 25th to play the Broncos at 4:15 p.m.

Lewiston is 1-1. They host Skowhegan on Monday, April 25th at 5 p.m.