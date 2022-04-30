Bangor Baseball beats Old Town 16-1

The Bangor Rams defeated Old Town 16-1 on Friday, April 29th as the Rams erupted for 15 hits. Bangor batted around in the 2nd inning, scoring 12 runs. The game was run-ruled after 5 innings.

Colton Trisch started on the mound for Bangor and went 3 innings, allowing just 2 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Jonah Baudie pitched the final 2 innings allowing 1 run and 2 hits. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Jordan Craft pitched the first 4 innings for Old Town. He allowed 15 hits and 16 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Ben Dickey pitched the 5th inning, striking out 1.

Ben Caron had 3 hits for Bangor. Keegan Cyr, Matt Holmes, Brayden Caron, and Max Clark all had 2 hits. Colton Trisch, Ryan Howard, Jack Schuck and Yates Emerson each had 1 hit.

For Old Town Gabe Gifford, Peyton Vose, Noah Thibodeau and Preston Vose each singled.

Bangor is now 4-0. They play at Mansfield Stadium Saturday morning, April 30th at 11 a.m. against Brunswick.

Old Town is 0-2. They are back on the field Saturday afternoon April 30th hosting Ellsworth at 1 p.m.