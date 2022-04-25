Bangor Baseball Blanks Hampden Academy 11-0

The Bangor Rams shutout the Hampden Broncos 11-0 on Monday, April 25th at Hampden Academy in 5 innings (10-run rule). Bangor's pitching combined to 1-hit the Broncos.

Wyatt Stevens went 4.0 strong innings for the Rams. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Kaysen Wildman had Hampden Academy's lone hit in the 2nd inning. Jonah Baudie came on in the 5th inning and struck out 2.

Colin Peckham went 2.1 innings for the Broncos. He allowed 8 runs, 6 which were earned.He struck out 4 and walked 5. Ethan Phelps came on in relief pitching the final 2.2 innings. He allowed 3 runs, striking out 1.

For Bangor Bradyen Caron was 2-3. Keegan Cyr, Matt Holmes, Ryan Howard, Ben Caron, Max Clark and Yates Emerson all singled for the Rams who had 8 singles in the game. Bangor ran wild on the basepaths, stealing 12 bases. Howard, Holmes, Clark, and Colton Trisch each swiped 2 bases. Ben and Bryadon Caron, Luke Missbrenner and Cyr each stole 1 base.

Bangor improves to 3-0. travels to Old Town to take on the Coyotes on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy now 1-2 travels to Hermon to take on the Hawks on Thursday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.