Bangor Baseball Remains Unbeaten Beat Mt. Ararat 10-0 Friday

The Bangor Rams remained unbeaten, beating Mt. Ararat 10-0 on the road on Friday afternoon, May 6th, as Colton Trisch tossed a 1-hitter and went 2-3 from the plate.

Trish struck out 10, and allowed just 1 run, pitching 6.0 innings. The game was called after 6 innings because of the 10-run rule. Meanwhile at the plate he had a triple and drove in a run.

Ethan Berry started on the mound for Mt. Ararat and went 4.0 innings. He allowed 10 hits and 8 runs, all earned. He struck out 1 and walked 1. Landen Chase pitched the final 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, both earned. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

Keegan Cyr was 3-4 with a double and 3 runs batted in for the Rams. Matt Holmes was 2-4 with a double. Ryan Howard was 1-2 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Brayden Caron had a single and 2 runs batted in and Yates Emerson had 2 singles.

Bangor is now 7-0. The Rams are off until Wednesday, May 11th when they travel to play Messalonskee at 4 p.m.

Mt. Ararat is 3-3. They play home against Messalonskee on Monday, May 9th at 5 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)