Bangor Baseball with 1-0 Walkoff Win Over Brewer at Mansfield Stadium

The Bangor Rams beat the Brewer Witches 1-0 at Mansfield Stadium Wednesday night, June 1st in a pitcher's duel.

There was no score going into the bottom of the 7th inning, with Bangor coming to bat. With 1 out Luke Misbrenner was hit by a pitch thrown by Grady Vanidestine. That prompted a pitching change, and Maddox Torrey came in to pitch for the Witches. He was called for a balk, moving Misbrenner to 2nd base. He then scored on a walk-off double by Max Clark.

Vanidestine went 6.1 innings for Brewer, allowing just 2 hits. He struck out 11 and walked 3.

For Bangor Wyatt Stevens went 5.2 innings. He allowed 4 hits and struck out 5 and walked 1. Colton Trisch came on in relief picking up the win. He went 1.1 innings striking out 3 and walking 2.

Grady Vanidestine had 2 hits for Brewer including a double. Rowan Valley and Evan Nadeau each singled for the Witches.

Max Clark had the game winning double. Colton Trisch and Keegan Cyr each singled. Trisch and Cyr each had a stolen base.

Bangor will finish the regular season with a 15-1 record and 1st in the Class A North Heal Point Standings.

Brewer will finish the regular season with a 7-9 record and pending finalization of the Class A North Heal Point Standings will likely finish 4th.

Best of luck to both teams in the playoffs.