Bangor Beats Brunswick 14-4 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st and added 5 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and beat the Brunswick Dragons 14-4 in a 10-run 5-inning game at Mansfield Stadium Saturday morning April 30th.

Max Clark pitched a complete game for the Rams. He allowed just 2 hits and struck out 4 while walking 2. Of the 4 runs he allowed, just 1 was earned as Bangor committed 5 errors in the game.

Sam Masse started on the mound for the Dragons, lasting just 1.1 innings. He gave up 5 hits and 9 runs, 8 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 8. Thomas Harvey came on in relief and allowed 6 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Brunswick's lone hits came off the bats of Quin McCaffrey and Noah Gaghan.

Bangor had 11 hits. Keegan Cyr led the way with 3 hits, including a double and drove in 5 runs. Ryan Howard had 2 hits and drove in 3 runs. Max Clark had a double and drove in 2 runs. Colton Trish, Brayden Caron, Luke Missbrenner, Gavin Young and Yates Emerson all singled.

Bangor is now 5-0 and will play at home against Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 4th at 4:30 p.m.

Brunswick is 0-4 and will play at Camden Hills on Monday, May 2nd at 4:15 p.m.

