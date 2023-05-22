Bangor Beats Camden Hills 4-1

Camden Hills outhit Bangor 5-4, but the Rams outscored the Windjammers 4-1, on Monday, May 22nd at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Monday, May 22nd.

Kyle Johnson started on the hill for the Rams, going 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 11 and walked 5. Harrison Tapley came on and walked the lone batter he faced. Matt Holmes closed out the game, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Geo Socolow had 2 singles for Bangor. Holmes and Ethan Sproul each had a single for the Rams.

Hunter Bell went the distance for the Windjammers, going 6.0 innings and allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter, but hit 3 batters and threw 3 wild pitches.

Ben Tohanezyn had 2 singles to lead the Windjammers. Kail Young, Bell and Owen Berez singled for Camden Hills.

Bangor is now 6-7 and will play at Skowhegan against the River Hawks on Wednesday, May 24th at 4 p.m.

Camden Hills is 1-11. They play host to Lincoln Academy on Tuesday, May 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

