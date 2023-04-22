Bangor Beats Lewiston 14-3 on the Road Saturday

The Bangor Rams broke open a 5-1 game scoring 9 times in the top of the 7th inning and beat the Lewiston Blue Devils 14-3 on the road in Lewiston on Saturday, April 22nd.

Matt Holmes started on the hill for the Rams and went 6.0 innings, limiting Lewiston to just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 10 and walked 4. Kyle Johnson closed out the game, pitching the 7th and allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He walked 2 and struck out 1.

Bangor's bats were alive, banging out 15 hits in the game. Jack Schuck, Bangor's catcher was 3-4 with 4 runs batted in. Geo Socolow had a double and single, driving in 2 runs. Wyatt Stevens had 2 singles and a run batted in. Matt Holmes helped himself at the plate, with a triple and run batted in. Jack Earl had a pair of singles and a run batted in. Ethan Sprould had a pair of singles and a run batted in. Teddy Stephenson had a single and Gavin Glanville-True had a pair of singles and 2 runs batted in.

For Lewiston Dube went 5.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 8 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 5. Whilton eventually recorded the final 2 outs, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, stirking out 1 and walking 2.

Caron the catcher had 2 hits including a double driving in 2 runs for Lewiston with Pelletier having a double.

Bangor is now 1-1 and will play host to Hampden Academy on Monday, April 24th at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston is 0-2. They travel to Skowhegan on Monday, April 24th to play the River Hawks at 4:30 p.m.

