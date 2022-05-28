Bangor Beats Mt. Blue 16-2

The Bangor Rams were leading the Mt. Blue Cougars 5-2 in the 5th inning and exploded for 3 runs in the 6th inning and 8 in the 7th inning in beating Mt. Blue 16-2 in Farmington on Friday, May 27th.

Wyatt Stevens pitched a complete game for the Rams, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Bangor banged out 12 hits in the game. Matt Holmes batting 3rd was 2-3 with a home run. Colton Trisch, leading off, was 3-3 with 3 runs batted in. He reached base 5 times as he walked twice and also had a double and triple. Gavin Young had a double. Luke Missbrenner had 2 singles. Brady Hand, and Max Clark all singled.

Bangor is now 14-1. They play Brewer in the final regular season game on Wednesday June 1st at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.

Mt. Blue is 6-9. They have 1 game remaining in the regular season when they play at home against Messalonskee on Wednesday, June 1st at 4 p.m.