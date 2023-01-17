Bangor Boys Fall to Skowhegan 53-39 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys fell to the Skowhegan River Hawks 53-39 on Tuesday, January 17th at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Skowhegan led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bangor outscored the River Hawks 13-6 in the 2nd Quarter to cut Skowhegan's lead to 4, 24-20 at the end of the 1st Half. Skowhegan led 31-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. In the 4th Quarter, Freshmen Adam Fitzgerald drained 3 3-pointers, this after sinking 7 in the JV game earlier.

Skowhegan was led by Quintcey McCray who had 13 points with 1 3-pointer. Fitzgerald had 12 points, on 4 3-pointers. Patrick McKenney had 9 points with a 3-pointer. The River Hawks were 5-7 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Matt Holmes with 12 points including a 3-pointer. Connor Boone had 8 points. Harry Fitzpatrick had a 3-pointer. Bangor was 8-10 from the free throw line.

The Rams are now 2-9. They will play host to Hampden Academy on Friday, January 20th at 5:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is now 7-4. The River Hawks will host Mt. Blue on Monday, January 23rd at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Skowhegan Boys 18 6 7 22 53 Bangor Boys 7 13 7 12 39

Box Score

Skowhegan

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Brayden Saucier 6 - 2 - - Quintcey McCray 13 5 1 - - Adam Fitzgerald 12 - 4 - - Dominic Clifford 0 - - - - Aiden McGintly 0 - - - - Ekayo Fairley 0 - - - - Ayden Brusa 0 - - - - Ryan Donoghue 1 - - 1 2 Jack Donoghue 6 3 - - 1 Patrick McKenney 9 1 1 4 4 Kyle LePage 4 2 - - - Collin LePage 2 1 - - - Adam Savage 0 - - - - Jackson Hight 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 53 12 8 5 7

Bangor