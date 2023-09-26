Bangor Boys’ Soccer Beats Messalonskee 2-1

The Bangor Boys' Soccer Team beat the Messalonskee Eagles 2-1 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, on Tuesday night, September 26th, in a game broadcast on Ticket TV

Jasper Sparks scored twice for Bangor, to put the Rams up 2-0 in the 1st Half. His goals came at the 20th and 35th minutes.

Jack Haber scored for Messalonskee in the 63rd minute.

Bangor is now 2-5-1. The Rams travel to Lewiston to play the Blue Devils on Thursday, September 28th at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 2-4-2. They play host to the Edward Little Red Eddies on Thursday, September 28th at 7 p.m.

