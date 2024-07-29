Bangor Comrades Eliminated by Skowhegan 3-2 in State Legion Tournament [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Comrades were eliminated by Skowhegan 3-2 in the State Legion Tournament on Monday, July 29th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 5th inning but Skowhegan' Fisher Tewksbury scored what would be the winning run in the top of the 6th inning on a double by Silas Tibbetts.

JJ Aubin went the distance for Skowhegan, pitching 7.0 innings and allowing 8 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Skowhegan only had 3 hits. In addition to Silas Tibbetts' game-winning double, Chance Tibbetts and Nate Wills each had a single.

Bangor had 8 hits in the game. Matt Holmes had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Ethan Sproul had 2 singles and drove in a run. Yates Emerson and Preston Karam each had 2 singles.

Matthieu Turcotte started on the mound for the Comrades. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing 3 runs and 3 hits, walking 7 and striking out 6. Lucas Rutherford retired 1 batter in the 7th, walking 1 and Alex Keans retired the last 2 batters.

Skowhegan now 2-1 will play on Tuesday, July 30th against Franklin County with the loser being eliminated.

