Bangor Comrades Eliminated by Skowhegan 3-2 in State Legion Tournament [PHOTOS]

July 29, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Comrades were eliminated by Skowhegan 3-2 in the State Legion Tournament on Monday, July 29th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 5th inning but Skowhegan'  Fisher Tewksbury scored what would be the winning run in the top of the 6th inning on a double by Silas Tibbetts.

JJ Aubin went the distance for Skowhegan, pitching 7.0 innings and allowing 8 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 2.

Skowhegan only had 3 hits. In addition to Silas Tibbetts' game-winning double, Chance Tibbetts and Nate Wills each had a single.

Bangor had 8 hits in the game. Matt Holmes had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Ethan Sproul had 2 singles and drove in a run. Yates Emerson and Preston Karam each had 2 singles.

Matthieu Turcotte started on the mound for the Comrades. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing 3 runs and 3 hits, walking 7 and striking out 6. Lucas Rutherford retired 1 batter in the 7th, walking 1 and Alex Keans retired the last 2 batters.

Skowhegan now 2-1 will play on Tuesday, July 30th against Franklin County with the loser being eliminated.

Check out photos from the game

Bangor Comrades vs. Skowhegan Senior Legion Tournament

The Bangor Comrades took on Skowhegan in the Senior Legion Tournament on Monday, July 29th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

