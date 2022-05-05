Bangor Doubles Up Skowhegan 8-4 Under the Lights Thursday

The Bangor Rams remained unbeaten, doubling up the Skowhegan River Hawks 8-4, under the lights at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor Thursday night as the Rams pushed across 5 runs in the 3rd inning.

Wyatt Stevens started on the mound for Bangor and he went 6.0 innings picking up the win. He struck out 2, walked 2 and allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. Jonah Baudie pitched the final inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He walked 1 and didn't strike out anyone.

Braydon Bellarose started for the River Hawks. He lasted just 2.2 innings and was charged with 6 runs, although only 1 was earned. He gave up 3 hits and walked 3 while striking out 1. Silas Tibbetts pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.

For Bangor Braydon Caron was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in. Ryan Howard was 2-3 with a double. Luke Missbrenner was 2-3 and drove in 2 runs. Colton Trish, Keegan Cyr, and Ben Caron singled for the Rams.

For Skowhegan Tyler Annis had a triple and drove in 2 runs. Hunter McEwen was 2-4 with a run batted in. Silas Tibbetts, Noah McMahan, Quintcey McCray and Brayden Saucier all singled for the River Hawks.

Bangor is now 6-0 and will travel on Friday, May 6th to play Mt. Ararat at 4:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 2-5 and will play at home on Friday, May 6th when they host the Camden Hills Windjammers at 4:30 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)