Bangor Girls and Hampden Boys Cross Country Teams Finish 1st at Hampden Meet

The Bangor Girls' Cross Country Team and Hampden Academy Boys' Cross Country Teams finished 1st at the Hampden Academy meet on Friday, September 9th with runners from Bangor, Brewer and Hampden Academy competing.

In the Girl's Meet Bangor finished 1st with 24 points with Hampden Academy finishing 2nd with 34 points. Brewer didn't have enough runners to field a team, although they competed individually.

In the Boy's Meet Hampden Academy had all 7 runners in the top 9 finishing with 19 points. Bangor was 2nd with 52 points and Brewer 3rd with 70 points. Hampden Academy's Charlie Coffin set a new course record with a time of 16:12.47 beating the old course record set in 2018 by Gabe Coffey with a time of 16:23.21

Here are the Top 10 Girl's Results

Katie McCarthy - Bangor 21:12.21 Sofie Reuter - Bangor 22:05.51 Kayla Graffam - Brewer 22:17.39 Gretchan Plant - Hampden Academy 22:48.26 Natalia Charles - Hampden Academy 22:49.71 Embree Thomas - Hampden Academy 22:49.78 Alivia Mitchell - Bangor 23:10.33 Jenna Elkadi - Bangor 23:23.90 Abigail Bergmark - Bangor 23:40.30 Abby Macdonald - Bangor 23:45.66

To see all the individual Girl's Times click HERE

The Top 10 Boy's results were

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy 16:12.47 NEW RECORD Harrison Shain - Hampden Academy 17:20.91 Tim Collins - Hampden Academy 17:52.67 Adam Miller-treat - Bangor 18:18.21 Trevor Parlee - Brewer 18:18.78 Miles Shain - Hampden Academy 18:20.27 Brody Simons - Hampden Academy 18:36.05 Asher Valentin - Hampden Academy 18:36.11 Tyler Stillman - Hampden Academy 18:39.27 Andrew Greene - Hampden Academy 18:47.25

To see all the individual Boy's times click HERE

