Bangor Girls Cross Country Brings Home Northern Maine Class A Plaque – Hampden Academy 4th

The Bangor Girls Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Class A Cross Country Championship at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. They had 5 runners finish in the Top 10.

The Top 5 Teams qualified for the Class A Cross Country Championship which will be held at Twin Brooks in Cumberland on Saturday, October 29th.

The Top 5 Teams were:

Bangor 39 Mt. Blue 87 Camden Hills 90 Hampden Academy 92 Brunswick 118

In addition, the Top 30 runners qualified for the State Individual Girls Class A Championship. They were

1 Payton Bell 12 Edward Little 20:00.65 1

2 Jenna VanRyn 11 Camden Hills 20:02.35 2

3 Katie McCarthy 11 Bangor High School 20:24.54 3

4 Sadie Harrow 12 Bangor High School 20:36.33 4

5 Sophia Mazzarelli 11 Bangor High School 21:05.20 5

6 Kayla Graffam 12 Brewer High School 21:13.76

7 Gretchen Plant 9 Hampden Academy 21:22.61 6

8 Sofie Rueter 10 Bangor High School 21:23.56 7

9 Embree Thomas 11 Hampden Academy 21:28.57 8

10 Nora McCourt 10 Mt. Blue 21:43.27 9

11 Jaden Johnson 11 Camden Hills 21:43.92 10

12 Cara Rothwell 9 Camden Hills 21:46.95 11

13 Lydia White 11 Mt. Ararat 21:46.97 12

14 Natalie Perham 9 Brunswick 21:47.99 13

15 Lucinda Carroll 11 Mt. Blue 21:52.36 14

16 Moriah Reusch 12 Mt. Blue 21:52.40 15

17 Zoe Wilson 12 Brunswick 21:58.71 16

18 Katharine Garcia 11 Edward Little 22:10.53 17

19 Natalia Charles 10 Hampden Academy 22:13.52 18

20 Annie Spurr 10 Lewiston 22:18.90 19

21 Jenna Elkadi 10 Bangor High School 22:22.31 20

22 Natalie McCarthy 11 Mt. Blue 22:26.88 21

23 Abigail Bergmark 10 Bangor High School 22:27.25 22

24 Hannah Wilkoff 12 Brunswick 22:33.62 23

25 Cedar Worster 9 Oxford Hills 22:40.03 24

26 Abby Macdonald 12 Bangor High School 22:41.36 25

27 Emily Quinnell 12 Edward Little 22:49.07 26

28 Adriana Katz 10 Messalonskee 22:57.37 27

29 Brielle Tinker 10 Mt. Blue 22:58.85 28

30 Emily Kneser 10 Hampden Academy 23:04.88 29

To see all the results click HERE

