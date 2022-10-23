Bangor Girls Cross Country Brings Home Northern Maine Class A Plaque – Hampden Academy 4th

Bangor Girls Cross Country Brings Home Northern Maine Class A Plaque &#8211; Hampden Academy 4th

The Bangor Girls Cross Country Team won the Northern Maine Class A Cross Country Championship at the Troy C. Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, October 22nd. They had 5 runners finish in the Top 10.

The Top 5 Teams qualified for the Class A Cross Country Championship which will be held at Twin Brooks in Cumberland on Saturday, October 29th.

The Top 5 Teams were:

  1. Bangor 39
  2. Mt. Blue 87
  3. Camden Hills 90
  4. Hampden Academy 92
  5. Brunswick 118

In addition, the Top 30 runners qualified for the State Individual Girls Class A Championship. They were

1 Payton Bell               12 Edward Little         20:00.65    1
2 Jenna VanRyn              11 Camden Hills          20:02.35    2
3 Katie McCarthy            11 Bangor High School    20:24.54    3
4 Sadie Harrow              12 Bangor High School    20:36.33    4
5 Sophia Mazzarelli         11 Bangor High School    21:05.20    5
6 Kayla Graffam             12 Brewer High School    21:13.76
7 Gretchen Plant             9 Hampden Academy       21:22.61    6
8 Sofie Rueter              10 Bangor High School    21:23.56    7
9 Embree Thomas             11 Hampden Academy       21:28.57    8
10 Nora McCourt              10 Mt. Blue              21:43.27    9
11 Jaden Johnson             11 Camden Hills          21:43.92   10
12 Cara Rothwell              9 Camden Hills          21:46.95   11
13 Lydia White               11 Mt. Ararat            21:46.97   12
14 Natalie Perham             9 Brunswick             21:47.99   13
15 Lucinda Carroll           11 Mt. Blue              21:52.36   14
16 Moriah Reusch             12 Mt. Blue              21:52.40   15
17 Zoe Wilson                12 Brunswick             21:58.71   16
18 Katharine Garcia          11 Edward Little         22:10.53   17
19 Natalia Charles           10 Hampden Academy       22:13.52   18
20 Annie Spurr               10 Lewiston              22:18.90   19
21 Jenna Elkadi              10 Bangor High School    22:22.31   20
22 Natalie McCarthy          11 Mt. Blue              22:26.88   21
23 Abigail Bergmark          10 Bangor High School    22:27.25   22
24 Hannah Wilkoff            12 Brunswick             22:33.62   23
25 Cedar Worster              9 Oxford Hills          22:40.03   24
26 Abby Macdonald            12 Bangor High School    22:41.36   25
27 Emily Quinnell            12 Edward Little         22:49.07   26
28 Adriana Katz              10 Messalonskee          22:57.37   27
29 Brielle Tinker            10 Mt. Blue              22:58.85   28
30 Emily Kneser              10 Hampden Academy       23:04.88   29

 

