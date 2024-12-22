Bangor Girls, Hampden Academy Boys Win Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Meet – Friday

The Bangor Girls Indoor Track and Field Team and the Hampden Academy Boys Indoor Track and Field Teams won the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Meet at the University of Maine on Friday, December 20th.

Girls Team Scores

Bangor - 141 Hampden Academy - 120 Bucksport - 59 Orono - 46 Bangor Christian - 20 GSA - 18 Foxcroft Academy - 12 Ellsworth - 10

To see the individual Girls Results click HERE

Boys Team Scores

Hampden Academy - 119 Bangor 110 Orono - 66 GSA - 57 Foxcroft Academy - 23 Ellsworth - 22 Bucksport - 9 Bangor Christian - 7 Penquis Valley - 4

To see the individual Boys Results click HERE

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE