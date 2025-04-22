Bangor Girls’ Lacrosse Opens with 7-3 Win Over Westbrook [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Girl's Lacrosse Team opened their season with a 7-3 win over the Westrbrook Blue Blazers on a cold, rain Tuesday morning at Cameron Stadium in Bangor..

Check out photos from the game.

Bangor-Westbrook Girl's Lacrosse April 22 The Bangor Girl's Lacrosse opened their season on a cold, raw, rainy Tuesday against the Westbrook Blue Blazers at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Bangor is 1-0 and will host Lewiston on Friday, April 25th at 11 a.m. Westbrook is 1-1 and will host Sanford on Thursday, April 24th at 4 p.m.

