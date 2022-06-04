Bangor Girls Track and Field Win State Class A Championship, Scarborough Boys Win

The Bangor Girls Track and Field Team won the State Class A Championship in Bangor on Saturday, June 4th, while the Scarborough Boys won the Boy's Championship. The meet was held at the new multipurpose complex at the Cohen Middle School.

Gorham High's 4x100 Meter Relay set a new Class A State Record with a time of 49.15 beating the old time held by Scarborough in 2011 of 49.56

Here are the Top 10 Team Results

Girls

1 - Bangor - 97

2 - Gorham - 69

3 - Bonny Eagle - 65

4 - Edward Little - 56

5 - Scarborough and Thornton Academy - 43

7 - Brunswick - 32

8 - Windham - 26

9 - Lewiston - 23

10 - Deering - 22

Boys

1 - Scarborough - 89

2 - Cheverus - 63

3 - Bonny Eagle - 55

4 - Gorham - 54.20

5 - Oxford hills - 39.20

6 - Edward Little - 38.20

7 - Bangor - 38

8 - South Portland - 28

9 - Falmouth - 27

10 - Hampden Academy - 25

To see all the individual results click HERE