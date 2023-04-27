Bangor Hangs On to Beat Old Town 9-8 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams scored 8 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and led 8-2. But the Coyotes chipped away, and tied the score at 8-8 in the top of the 6th. Eva Coombs singled in the bottom of the 6th driving in Ashley Schultz for the winning run

Raegan Sprague started in the circle for Bangor and went 2.1 innings allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, walking 4. Casey Carter pitched the final 4.2 innings for the win for Bangor, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 3.

Emma Doucette started for the Coyotes. She went 1 inning allowing 5 hits and 8 runs, walking 3. Haley Sirois came on and shut Bangor down, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. She walked 2 and struck out 4.

Bangor had 10 hits in the game. Emmie Streams leading off was 3-4 with a run batted in. Cassidy Ireland had a double and drove in 2 runs. Ashley Schutlz had 2 hits. Cassdy Richardson had a double, driving in 3 runs. Eva Coombs was 2-4. Emma Kennedy had a single.

Saige Evans had 2 hits, including a double and drove in a run. Gabby Cody and Alexsis Degrasse each had a double. Emily Wheeler, Danica Brown, and Ava Brasslett each had a single

Bangor is now 2-1. They play at Brunswick on Friday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

Old Town is now 2-1. They play host to Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, April 29th at 12 noon.

