Bangor Rams 1-Hit Camden Hills Win 9-0

Kyle Johnson pitched a complete game 1-hitter, striking out 11 as the Bangor Rams beat Camden Hills 9-0 on the road on Monday, April 22nd.

Johnson didn't walk a batter with 61 of his 90 pitches strikes.

Geo Socolow was 2-3 driving in 2 runs for the Rams. Teddy Stephenson was 2-4, scoring 4 runs. Scott Socobasin had a double, driving in a run. Jack Schuck, Preston Karam and Ethan Sproul each had a single. Sproul drove in 3 runs.

Bangor, now 2-0 will host Hampden Academy on Wednesday, April 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Camden Hills, now 1-2 will host Brunswick on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours through Thursday night, April 25th at 11:59 by clicking HERE

You can also nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!