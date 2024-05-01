Nokomis Baseball Shuts Out Erskine Academy 6-0

The Nokomis Baseball Team shutout Erskine Academy 6-0 in South China, on Tuesday, April 30th.

Owen Menard was on the mound for the Warriors, and pitched a complete game allowing just 5 hits, while striking out 7 and walking 1.

Connor Sides, the catcher had a pair of singles. Tom Nyce the designated hitter had a single and drove in 2 runs. Menard helped himself at the plate with a single and drove in a run.

Hayden Chase took the loss for the Eagles. He pitched 6 innings, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 9 and walked 4. Hunter Foard came on in relief, pitching the 7th inning allowing 1 runs, walking 2 and striking out 2.

Simon Clark was 2-3 for Erskine Academy. Carter Ulmer, Ryan Tyler and Landen Hayden singled.

Nokomis is now 3-3. They play at home against Messalonskee on Friday, May 3rd at 4 p.m.

Erskine Academy, now 0-7 will look for their 1st victory when they travel to Gardiner to play the Tigers on Friday, May 3rd.

