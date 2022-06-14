Bangor Rams 2-Hit Edward Little to Win Northern Maine Class A Title

The Bangor Rams are the Northern Maine Class A Baseball Champions after beating the #7 Edward Little Red Eddies 1-0 in Augusta on Tuesday, June 14

Colton Trisch threw a 2-hitter striking out 9. He walked 3.

Trisch helped himself at the plate. Batting leadoff he was 2-3 with a pair of doubles. Max Clark was 2-3 with a pair of doubles. Clark's double in the bottom of the 2nd inning drove in Luke Missbrenner with the game's only run, after he walked.

Drew Smith was the tough luck loser for the Red Eddies. He struck out 7 and walked 5, allowing just the 4 hits.

Kade Masselli and Drew Smith had Edward Little's lone hits.

Bangor the #1 seed from the North will play #1 Thornton Academy who became Southern Maine Champs on Tuesday with a 8-1 win over #3 South Portland. The Class A State Final will take place on Saturday, June 18th at Morton Field in Augusta