The Bangor Rams Baseball Team beat Skowhegan 11-1 in Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 14th, scoring 6 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Lucas Rutherford started on the hill for the Rams and went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits. He struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter. Cayden Karam pitched the 6th inning, walking 1 and striking out 2. Matt O'Connell closed out the game allowing 1 run and 2 hits, walking 2 in the 7th inning.

Bangor banged out 11 hits.

Kyle Johnson was 2-2 with a double and drove in a run. Gavin Glanville-True was 1-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Owen Glanville-True was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run. Ethan Sproul, Matt Turcotte, Teddy Stephenson, Alex Kearns, Garrett King and Trey Tennett each singled.

Bangor stole 5 bases. Stephenson swiped 2 bags, with Sporul, Gavin Glanville-True and Johnson stealing 1 base each.

Trevor Austin and Nathan Wills each had 2 hits for the Riverhawks. Jason Aubin, Jackson Hight, Silas Tibbetts and Carter Mitchell each singled.

Carter Nadeau started on the mound and went 4.0 innings, allowing 2 hit and 2 runs, both earned. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Jason Aubin went 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3. John Johnson pitchd the 7th, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1.

Bangor is 6-2. They will host Old Town on Friday, May 16th at 4:30

Skowhegan is now 3-6. They will host Lawrence on Friday, May 16th at 3:30

