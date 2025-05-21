The Bangor Rams beat the Messalonskee Eagles 3-1 on Wednesday, May 21st.

Bangor scored their 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning. Abby Folsom tripled in the 3rd, driving in 2 runs.

Victoria Jarnich and Emma Tripp each had a single with Gabby Spreng having 2 hits.

Emma Tripp pitched a complete game for the Rams. She struck out 3 and walked 1 allowing 4 hits and 1 unearned run.

Madison Wilson took the loss for the Eagles. She struck out and walked 2. Of the 3 runs she allowed, 2 were earned.

Audrey Mihm and Madison Wilson each had a double. Sierra Kingsbury and Olivia Thomas each had a single.

Bangor is now 8-3 on the season. They will host Hampden Academy on Friday, May 23rd at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee is 3-9. They will host Camden Hills on Friday, May 23rd at 4:15 p.m.

Voting is open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, now through Thursday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote HERE once per hour, per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

Get our free mobile app