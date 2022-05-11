Bangor Shuts Out Messalonskee 4-0

Colten Trisch tossed a 2-hitter for Bangor and the Bangor Rams remained unbeaten, beating the Messalonskee Eagles 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon May 11th.

Trisch struck out 10 and walked 2, scattering 2 hits.

Trisch batting lead-off helped himself at the plate going 2-4 with a double and driving in a run. Ryan Howard, the catcher, was 2-3 with a double. Keegan Cyr had a single and drove in a run. Brady Hand had Bangor's other hit.

J. Love pitched the complete game for the Eagles. He struck out 6 and walked 2. G. Card and B. Roderick each singlesd.

Bangor is now 8-0. The Rams host Old Town under the lights at Mansfield Stadium on Friday, May 13th at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 5-3. They play host to Leavitt on Friday May 13th.

(Stats via Gamechanger)